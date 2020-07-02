-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Digi International reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.94 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. First Analysis dropped their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Digi International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of DGII traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,927. Digi International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $337.27 million, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

