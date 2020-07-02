-$0.04 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 99,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,748. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 31,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $61,738.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 78,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $181,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,269 shares of company stock worth $343,966. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

