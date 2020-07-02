$0.06 EPS Expected for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SWCH. Citigroup upped their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,825,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,012.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,670 in the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after buying an additional 1,675,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Switch by 638.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 1,279,434 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after buying an additional 1,276,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,610,000 after buying an additional 1,160,697 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 2,470,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,659. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 297.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0294 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.