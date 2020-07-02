-$0.08 EPS Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 million.

CTSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 277,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,762. The company has a market capitalization of $354.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cytosorbents by 51.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 48.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 16.7% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

