-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

Shares of TXMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,902,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock has a market cap of $348.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 820,614 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,831,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,016,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 313,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

