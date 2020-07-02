$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.31. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,144. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,308,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.