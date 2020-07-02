-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings. Mammoth Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.22 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 42,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 42.9% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,144,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 944,182 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUSK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 87,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,959. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.35. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

