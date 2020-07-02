-$0.55 EPS Expected for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MeiraGTx’s earnings. MeiraGTx reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MeiraGTx.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. 101,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $467.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.55. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $67,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $472,343. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

