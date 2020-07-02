-$0.59 EPS Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.56). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. 264,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,252. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $477.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 624,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

