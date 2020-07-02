$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Electronic Arts reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,950%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,852 shares of company stock worth $24,955,516. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $135.22. 3,026,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,601. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

