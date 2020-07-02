$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.57. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

MU stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 25,170,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,645,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

