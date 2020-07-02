0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Hits $236.24 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, 0x has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003670 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Mercatox, Ethfinex and Huobi. 0x has a total market capitalization of $236.24 million and $26.23 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01701309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,819,015 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinone, Gate.io, Binance, Livecoin, IDEX, Liqui, CoinTiger, Crex24, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bittrex, Bithumb, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Bilaxy, FCoin, Poloniex, Iquant, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Hotbit, Mercatox, Independent Reserve, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Zebpay, GOPAX, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Koinex, BitBay, Bitbns, Cobinhood, BitMart, C2CX, WazirX, Fatbtc, Upbit, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

