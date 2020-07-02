$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.94. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

ODFL stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.59. 897,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,811. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.87. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

