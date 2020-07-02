$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $1.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $950,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 million to $4.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.30 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $5.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novan by 3,149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,362,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,275. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

