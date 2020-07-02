$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.27 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,470. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

