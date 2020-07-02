$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.35. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Shares of MSM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 613,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,766. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

