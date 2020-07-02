$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Northern Trust stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. 895,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

