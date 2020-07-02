$125.71 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to report $125.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.34 million and the highest is $127.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $116.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $503.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.24 million to $508.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $529.99 million, with estimates ranging from $508.99 million to $551.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.84. 2,306,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,101,000 after buying an additional 149,841 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

