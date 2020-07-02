12Ships Trading Down 6.3% This Week (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One 12Ships token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. 12Ships has a total market cap of $22.93 million and approximately $219,921.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 12Ships

12Ships’ total supply is 4,996,980,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,911,876,761 tokens. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

