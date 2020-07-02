$15.58 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $15.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.94 million and the lowest is $15.40 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $29.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $92.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $96.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.21 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $114.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

LMAT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,944. The company has a market cap of $524.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

