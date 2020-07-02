$220.63 Million in Sales Expected for Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will post $220.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.50 million to $224.75 million. Noble posted sales of $292.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full year sales of $923.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.22 million to $946.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $851.98 million, with estimates ranging from $765.26 million to $938.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noble.

Get Noble alerts:

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Noble had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $281.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.58.

Shares of Noble stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 6,364,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,193,070. Noble has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Noble by 506.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble by 85.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Noble by 295.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156,002 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble (NE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.