$3.76 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report sales of $3.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of -$8.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $15.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.00 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 709.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 264,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

