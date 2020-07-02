$34.72 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will post $34.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $36.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $42.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $151.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.47 million to $152.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $151.14 million, with estimates ranging from $139.58 million to $162.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 388,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 693,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,214. The company has a market cap of $652.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 225.54 and a quick ratio of 225.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

