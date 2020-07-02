$50.24 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will post $50.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.83 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $59.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $279.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $292.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $305.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $316.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $197,080.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,896 shares of company stock worth $4,662,332. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 874,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.69 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 2.33. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

