$651.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to announce sales of $651.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $879.80 million and the lowest is $536.00 million. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

HLT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.52. 1,766,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

