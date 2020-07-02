$77.42 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post sales of $77.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.91 million and the highest is $78.47 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $331.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.81 million to $339.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $395.93 million, with estimates ranging from $380.60 million to $411.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $575,260.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,730,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,040 shares of company stock worth $3,919,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

TRHC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. 314,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,756. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

