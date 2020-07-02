Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

AAN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.05. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

