Absolute Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $84.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 179.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 123.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market cap of $14,190.73 and approximately $84.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00740666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028848 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.70 or 0.02140595 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017094 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00153926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00171485 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.