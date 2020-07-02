Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0071 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $178,328.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and Indodax. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.04819398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinPlace, IDEX, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, BitForex, Indodax, CoinExchange, DDEX, ZBG and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

