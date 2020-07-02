Achain (ACT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.84 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $5.84 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Achain

ACT is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

