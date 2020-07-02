Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

