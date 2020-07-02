Actinium (ACM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $348,181.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Actinium has a market capitalization of $314,797.46 and approximately $348,181.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053233 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 22,082,350 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

