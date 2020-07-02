Adelphoi Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $91,765.67 and approximately $243.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01699809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

