Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Analysts expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Adient posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $12.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

ADNT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. 1,031,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $20,487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 915,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 536,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 89.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 524,084 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,812,000 after purchasing an additional 520,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,793,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 454,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

