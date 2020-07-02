ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Trading Up 2.6%

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €24.92 ($28.00) and last traded at €24.84 ($27.91), approximately 137,981 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.22 ($27.21).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADJ shares. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADO Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.74 ($39.04).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

