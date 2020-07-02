Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Sells $2,180,400.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $439.81. 2,581,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,456. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $446.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $203.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

