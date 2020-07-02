Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.54 Million

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $100.54 million and $5,047.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00452888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003419 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000419 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

