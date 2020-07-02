AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Down 3%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), approximately 373,674 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.53.

About AIB Group (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

