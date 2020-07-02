Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Receives $37.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 257,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. 1,060,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,620. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Aimmune Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

