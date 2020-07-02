AirSwap (AST) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 1% higher against the dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $7.90 million and $2.05 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.65 or 0.04816502 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002434 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

