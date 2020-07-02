Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €110.80 ($124.49) and last traded at €110.60 ($124.27), 9,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €110.40 ($124.04).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Amadeus FiRe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €101.47 and a 200 day moving average of €115.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.46.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.