Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.21. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

AMRC traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 2,074,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,899. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameresco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameresco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

