Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will post $200.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $220.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $198.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $942.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $955.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. 2,074,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,985,546.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,300,667.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $2,468,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

