Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Trading 5.5% Higher

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), 7,103,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 2,400,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $7.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

