Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Amiad Water Systems Ltd (LON:AFS) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 240 ($2.95), 2,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 million and a P/E ratio of -29.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Amiad Water Systems Company Profile (LON:AFS)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amiad Water Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amiad Water Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.