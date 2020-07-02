Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 3,708,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,875. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

