Ampleforth Trading Up 128.1% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 128.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00028357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.04891780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 18,325,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,604,187 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

