AmsterdamCoin (AMS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $50.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 99.4% higher against the US dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,261.44 and $50.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

