Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.53. Amyris shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 2,847,900 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Amyris alerts:

The company has a market cap of $742.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung bought 3,689,225 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.