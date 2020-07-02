Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. 2,306,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,446. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $147,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,124,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $20,638,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

